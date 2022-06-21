Charges dismissed against woman accused of threatening health officials

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Charges have been dropped against a Grand Blanc Township woman who was accused of threatening to kill two Genesee County health officials over a county-wide mask mandate.

Helaina Burt previously pleaded no contest to malicious use of service provided by a telecommunications service.

Online court records state since Burt complied with the agreement, the prosecution dismissed the case on Tuesday, June 21.

