Charges dismissed against woman accused of threatening health officials
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Charges have been dropped against a Grand Blanc Township woman who was accused of threatening to kill two Genesee County health officials over a county-wide mask mandate.
Helaina Burt previously pleaded no contest to malicious use of service provided by a telecommunications service.
Online court records state since Burt complied with the agreement, the prosecution dismissed the case on Tuesday, June 21.
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.