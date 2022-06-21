Drivers get second chance at getting license back during clinic

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Some Flint residents are on the path to getting their license back during a Road to Restoration clinic.

Saint John Christian Church opened its doors on Tuesday to help guide people through the process after a law cleared driver’s license suspensions.

“The law only required us to update driving records to let drivers passively know they could have their licenses and license privileges restored. We decided to take it one step further and actually meet people where they are,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.

The law, passed last October, lifted driver’s license suspensions for more than 350,000 Michiganders with unpaid tickets, fines, or who failed to appear in court.

But there’s still action needed for many, which is where the clinic comes in.

“For so many residents, a lot of people don’t know the law has changed and they don’t know even if they, they hear about, they don’t know what to do to actually restore their driving privileges,” Benson said.

Dozens of people were assisted inside Pastor Dereck Nolen’s church.

“Having a valid driver’s license is very important. Definitely, you know, it assists people in getting to their job and being able to take care of their household and we’re grateful for the Secretary of State to come to the city of Flint,” Nolen said.

Clarissa Davids was one of the people who attended Tuesday’s clinic.

“What a wonderful opportunity. And it’s a great thing that these people are doing to try to help people get back on their feet and become productive citizens again,” Davids said.

She had her license revoked but is now on the path to getting it back.

The Flint resident appreciated the warm atmosphere.

“More positive, supportive, and hopeful,” Davids said.

Benson said they will continue putting on restoration clinics as long as the need is there.

The Michigan Department of State held other clinics in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Dearborn, Pontiac, Ypsilanti and Muskegon.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.