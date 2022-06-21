Advertisement

Former patient donates paintings to Covenant Healthcare

A Covenant patient donated a piece of artwork to her healthcare workers.(WNEM)
By James Paxson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan artist who came down with COVID-19 was struck by inspiration during her stay at Covenant Healthcare while undergoing monoclonal antibody therapy.

She was inspired by her care team and wanted to show it off through her artwork.

“I wanted to depict the bravery of the nurses and I thought they were beautiful,” said Redford Township resident Rosemary Kavanagh.

Kavanaugh said she finished the paintings in about a week and worked on them about 10 to 12 hours a day.

All her artwork is on display at Covenant Cooper Campus in Saginaw.

