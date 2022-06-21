Heat Advisories for parts of Mid-Michigan Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a rainy start to the workweek yesterday, conditions dried out in the evening and will stay dry through Tuesday. There’s a small chance for a shower Tuesday night/early Wednesday, otherwise dry weather is still projected to hold the rest of this week. Besides the dry weather, the heat is the big story especially on this Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for parts of Mid-Michigan due to high heat with elevated humidity levels.

Today

The day is starting off mild with temperatures just on either side of 65 degrees. Skies are completely clear which will allow for full sunshine when the sun comes up. Today also happens to be the first day of summer, solstice occurs at 5:13 AM! Sunrise is at 5:55 AM, though twilight kicks in well before that.

With full sunshine, we warm up quick today with air temperatures already in the middle 70s during the 9 AM hour. By noon they’ll almost be knocking on the door of 90 degrees. Thunderstorms in northern Wisconsin and the western Upper Peninsula will be washing out heading through the afternoon, so some remnant high clouds will filter through the area. This will still leave mostly sunny skies, and no wet weather is expected.

Through the afternoon, we’ll warm to the middle 90s with a high around 95. The record in Saginaw is 95 degrees set back in 1988, and the record in Flint and Houghton Lake is 98 degrees (both set back in 1923). We could tie and possibly break the record in Saginaw, but Flint and Houghton Lake will be less likely. Today’s wind also picks up with daytime heating, expect a speed of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph out of the southwest.

Highs Tuesday will be hotter than Monday, and be the hottest day of the week. (WNEM)

Humidity levels will be lower today when in comparison to last week, but still at least getting into the “humid” range with dew points between 65 and 70 degrees. This will bring heat index values into the upper 90s by this afternoon. One or two locations may hit the 100 degree mark with the heat index, though most should stay below it.

Heat index values will be able to come close to 100 degrees today. This has caused the issuance of a Heat Advisory from the NWS for today. (WNEM)

Tonight

Clouds will increase slightly overnight where there also lies the slightest shower chance, but dry weather is largely expected. Other than an isolated shower tonight, rain chances don’t return until the weekend. Lows will also stay mild as readings land around 73 degrees. The wind will still be around at times with a speed of 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting to 20 mph out of the west southwest.

Wednesday

More dry weather is expected Wednesday with sunny skies and hot temperatures. It will be a “drier” heat though as dew points fall off behind a weak cold front from early in the morning. Heat Advisories are not expected Wednesday due to the lower humidity. With the heat both Tuesday and Wednesday, make sure you’re staying safe by catching plenty of breaks and staying hydrated!

Highs Wednesday will be slightly cooler than on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Rainfall Deficits

One thing we’ll need to keep an eye on this week is the lack of rain. As mentioned above, there could be an isolated shower Tuesday night, but otherwise dry weather holds for the rest of the week. Rainfall deficits are still in a decent spot right now, Houghton Lake in fact is actually above normal on the entire year, but those deficits can grow quite quickly. None of the TV5 viewing area is currently under a drought, but it is fairly easy to start falling into the drought stages, especially with the heat. Check out the table below for the rainfall statistics so far, these are current as of 6/21/2022.

Rainfall deficits will increase as we head through a dry week. (WNEM)

Better rain chances make a return this weekend, give that a check on the full 7-Day Forecast!

