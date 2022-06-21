Huron Co. Sheriff’s Office take neglected dogs from Port Hope home

PORT HOPE, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office took two neglected dogs away from a Port Hope home after a sergeant found them living in their own waste and one dog had partially chewed their tail raw.

On June 17, a county sergeant was working on an unrelated complaint taking him to a Port Hope home on Main Street where he heard multiple dogs inside.

The sergeant started asking nearby residents if someone was taking care of the dogs because he suspected no one had been there for a while.

He believed no one had been there in over three days, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sergeant went into the home through the unlocked door and found a pit bull and a sheep dog living inside deplorable conditions.

The sheriff’s office said a lot of dog waste covered the floors throughout the home.

There was also a very noticeable odor coming from the inside.

The sheriff’s office called Sanilac County Animal Control for help because of the shape the dops were in. They took the dogs to a local veterinarian to be looked at and then be taken to the Thumb Animal Shelter, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both dogs suffered apparent lice and open sores.

The sheriff’s office said one dog’s tail was partially chewed raw because of the dog trying to deal with bugs.

The investigation discovered the owner had not lived there for a while and could be suffering from medical problems required from living somewhere else.

A resident who was supposed to be looking after the dogs said he had to wear boots in the home because of how dirty the home was.

The dogs were taken to a shelter after many problems were found with them at the vet.

The sheriff’s office said neglect/cruelty related charges will be sought from the prosecutor’s office.

