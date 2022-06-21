Mt. Morris Twp. man found guilty involving 2019 homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Mt. Morris Township man has been found guilty by a jury on all counts involving the shooting death of a man in Flint in 2019, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Erick Thurman Scott, Jr., 30, was found guilty of felony murder and nine other felonies involving him breaking into a home and killing 25-year-old Larry Keyandrae Jones.

According to trial testimony, Scott broke a window with the butt of his gun and tried to climb through the window but failed.

He then forced his way through the front door and fired nine rounds at Jones while he was trying to leave out of the front door.

Those shots killed Jones.

“This was a senseless tragedy that occurred as a result of an apparent rage of jealousy as the defendant broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend, assaulted her and shot and killed her friend,” Leyton said. “While the actions of the defendant cannot be undone, we were able to achieve legal justice in a court of law with the good work of Assistant Prosecutor Alena Clark and City of Flint police and Michigan State Police.”

Leyton says Scott faces the mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is scheduled for July 18.

