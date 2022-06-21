Police searching for suspects in stolen vehicle case

WEST BRANCH, Mich. (WNEM) - State police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a vehicle in Ogemaw Township.

The theft happened in the 3000 block of Maes Road about 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 12.

Two suspects stole the vehicle, and were seen entering unlocked vehicles in the area and stealing items from them, MSP said.

The stolen vehicle was recovered in the West Branch area.

One of the suspects was wearing a black jacket with orange/red stripes, black pants, and an orange/red facemask. The other suspect was wearing blue jeans and a tan jacket with a silver object in their hand.

The incident remains under investigation.

The suspects are believed to be potentially armed and should not be confronted. If you see them, call 911.

If you have any information, contact the MSP West Branch Post at 989-345-0956 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

