Police seek help identifying alleged attempted abduction suspect

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly tried to abduct a child at a playground on Monday.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 20 at Mott Park.

A parent told police their 5-year-old child was playing in the park when a man approached the child and grabbed her by her shirt, police said.

The 5-year-old told police she kicked and screamed to break free from the man before she ran home. She was not injured and did not seek medical attention, police said.

The suspect is described as a man with a muscular build and a bald head. He was wearing blue shorts and was not wearing a shirt, police said.

If you see anyone in the area matching the description, please call 911.

