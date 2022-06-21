Slightly cooler Wednesday, but the heat rolls on

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Once again, the heat is living up to expectations around Mid-Michigan this evening, with plenty of temperatures in the lower and middle 90s.

Heat Advisories remain in place through late evening (8 PM or 10 PM depending on county) and heat index values are reading a bit higher than actual temperatures. Some have briefly touched 100 this afternoon. Be sure to take it easy and stay hydrated if enjoying the outdoors. And of course, sunscreen!

This Evening & Overnight

No wet weather is expected through the evening hours tonight, so any outdoor plans tonight should be just fine, as long as you can manage the heat.

There is a small chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm late tonight into Wednesday morning as a cold front passes through the area. However, the dry and less favorable air mass should diminish most, if not all, of any developing showers as they try to move in tonight. If any manage to survive the trip, they are not expected to produce significant rainfall. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy otherwise.

Temperatures will remain very mild tonight, with most remaining in the 70s. (WNEM)

Temperatures in the 90s will gradually fall through the 80s tonight, landing in the upper 60s to middle 70s for overnight lows. Winds will remain out of the west southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Wednesday

If, and it’s a big if, there are any showers overnight, they should move out very quickly Wednesday morning. Beyond that, another mostly sunny day is expected. Winds will flip to more of a northwesterly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 20 miles per hour.

High temperatures are expected to warm well into the 80s on Wednesday, but remain cooler than Tuesday. (WNEM)

Despite the change in wind direction, temperatures will still be well into the 80s for the afternoon. It’s not impossible a few locations could sneak into the low 90s again.

Skies will remain fairly clear into Wednesday night. Overnight lows will settle into much cooler and much more comfortable territory with 50s expected.

Dry weather continues for much of the week. Be sure to get your extended forecast on your terms on our 7-Day Forecast page!

