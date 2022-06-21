SVSU Board approves 3.9% increase in tuition

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Valley State University Board of Control approved a 3.9 percent tuition increase on Monday.

SVSU said a Michigan undergraduate student enrolled in 30 credits will pay $11,565. That is an increase of $435 from the past year.

“We understand many students and families have not fully recovered financially from the pandemic and any tuition increase is challenging for them,” said Donald Bachand, SVSU president. “We also are getting hit with price increases just like everybody else, and we must maintain our standards for high quality teaching and learning, so that our students are prepared for careers in their chosen fields. We hear from employers every day who are counting on us to prepare highly qualified graduates, so we have taken steps to keep an SVSU degree within reach financially. We increased tuition just 2.9 percent last year and we froze it the year before that. We have made significant investments to the scholarships and financial aid we offer, and we have increased private giving from donors to fund scholarship support.”

During the meeting, the board also approved spending up to $925,000 for walkway, road and parking lot repairs.

