Tuscola Co. woman wins $100K playing Michigan Lottery
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Tuscola County woman won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery online.
She won the money playing the lottery’s Vegas Cash Drop instant game.
“I started out playing Extreme Green online and won $800,” said the 71-year-old player who chose to remain anonymous. “After winning, I wanted to try a different game and decided on Vegas Cash Drop. While I was playing a message came up regarding a prize, but I didn’t see how much I’d won at first. When I looked in my account and saw a $100,000 prize pending, I couldn’t help but cry!”
She visited the lottery headquarters to collect her prize, which she plans to save.
