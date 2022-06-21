Tuscola Co. woman wins $100K playing Michigan Lottery

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Tuscola County woman won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery online.

She won the money playing the lottery’s Vegas Cash Drop instant game.

“I started out playing Extreme Green online and won $800,” said the 71-year-old player who chose to remain anonymous. “After winning, I wanted to try a different game and decided on Vegas Cash Drop. While I was playing a message came up regarding a prize, but I didn’t see how much I’d won at first. When I looked in my account and saw a $100,000 prize pending, I couldn’t help but cry!”

She visited the lottery headquarters to collect her prize, which she plans to save.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.