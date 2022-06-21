Advertisement

Tuscola Co. woman wins $100K playing Michigan Lottery

A Tuscola County woman won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
A Tuscola County woman won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.(Michigan Lottery)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Tuscola County woman won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery online.

She won the money playing the lottery’s Vegas Cash Drop instant game.

“I started out playing Extreme Green online and won $800,” said the 71-year-old player who chose to remain anonymous. “After winning, I wanted to try a different game and decided on Vegas Cash Drop. While I was playing a message came up regarding a prize, but I didn’t see how much I’d won at first. When I looked in my account and saw a $100,000 prize pending, I couldn’t help but cry!”

She visited the lottery headquarters to collect her prize, which she plans to save.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Helaina Burt
Charges dismissed against woman accused of threatening health officials
Jeff Neville
Airport terror attack: 5 years later
File photo of police lights.
Police seek help identifying alleged attempted abduction suspect
Top stories
TV5 news update: Tuesday morning, June 21