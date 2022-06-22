Bay County announces housing assistance program

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - In order to assist households in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bay County Board of Commissioners has announced a new grant program.

The Bay County Household Assistance Program will use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to assist households with payments ranging from delinquent property taxes, delinquent mortgage payments, delinquent rent payments, and delinquent utility payments.

Grants of up to $3,000 are available to eligible households.

The income thresholds for the program are:

· Family size of 1 - $38,640

· Family size of 2 - $52,260

· Family size of 3 - $65,880

· Family size of 4 - $79,500

· Family size of 5 - $93,120

· Family size of 6 - $106,740

· Family size of 7 - $120,360

· Family size of 8 - $133,980

According to the board of commissioners, applicants must live within the limits of Bay County and outside the city limits of Bay City to qualify for assistance. Other terms include having experienced COVID hardship since March 3, 2021.

Funds are dispersed on a first come, first completed application basis.

“Bay County’s Household Assistance Program is designed to help residents who have been impacted the most by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bay County Executive Jim Barcia said. “Payments will be made on behalf of struggling residents to assist with delinquent taxes, utilities, rent and mortgages to allow people to stay in their homes.”

Applications are available online at baycounty-mi.gov, or by calling 989-895-4297.

