Cooling down for Thursday, dry weather continues

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although it’s been another hot day around Mid-Michigan, similar to last week, the middle 90s sure make the middle and upper 80s feel a lot better.

It’s still hot this evening, but it has a much different feel tonight, especially with the lower humidity. With a second cold front crossing the area tonight, we should see things improve even more, with a great night of sleeping ahead of us and a seasonable day tomorrow.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain sunny to mostly sunny for the rest of the daylight period, and any clouds (what little have developed) will diminish into the night as we lose the heating of the day. It’s one of those nights to find any sort of reason to be outside, but continue to stay hydrated! Sunset time this evening is around 9:20 PM.

A very comfortable night can be expected tonight with lows mostly in the 50s. (WNEM)

Temperatures in the 80s will cool down quickly tonight, with 70s expected in most areas by 8 PM and a quick fall into the 40s and 50s for overnight lows. Winds will also lighten up overnight, remaining north northwesterly around 5 to 10 miles per hour at worst.

Thursday & Friday

Skies will be filled with sunshine again on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures expected to be much cooler on Thursday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s away from the lakeshore, which should feel even better than today did, compared to the 90s of Tuesday.

We'll remain above average in many areas Thursday, but much cooler than the last few days. (WNEM)

Winds on Thursday will be light, mostly out of a northerly direction, although they may become a bit more variable during the evening.

Skies will remain mostly clear to mostly sunny into Friday, with highs expected to warm back up into the middle and upper 80s, with a few 90s possible as well. There may be a few more clouds in some of our northern communities, closer to a disturbance passing by to our north. But even so, skies should still feature plenty of sun.

Dry weather will continue right through Friday evening plans, with no wet weather expected in the TV5 viewing area.

