Isabella Co. board approves more gas money for sheriff’s office

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is receiving more gas money.

The agency had run through its fuel budget because of rising costs. The sheriff announced on June 7 they would have to manage more calls over the phone rather than in person.

Tuesday the county board approved an amendment for an additional $20,000.

The motion passed unanimously.

