Isabella Co. board approves more gas money for sheriff’s office
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is receiving more gas money.
The agency had run through its fuel budget because of rising costs. The sheriff announced on June 7 they would have to manage more calls over the phone rather than in person.
Tuesday the county board approved an amendment for an additional $20,000.
The motion passed unanimously.
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.