Isabella Co. board approves more gas money for sheriff’s office

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night that it has exhausted all its fuel funds with multiple months to go before the budget resets.
By James Paxson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is receiving more gas money.

The agency had run through its fuel budget because of rising costs. The sheriff announced on June 7 they would have to manage more calls over the phone rather than in person.

Tuesday the county board approved an amendment for an additional $20,000.

The motion passed unanimously.

