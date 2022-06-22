Advertisement

Labadie Rib Fest returning after 10-year hiatus

The Labadie Rib Fest is making a return to Bay City after a 10-year hiatus.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A beloved rib cook-off family festival is returning to Bay City.

After a 10-year break, Labadie Rib Fest is returning to the Bay City Veterans Memorial Park for one weekend in late July.

The festival features some of the best at BBQ from all over the area.

The festival has four nights of concerts starring six national bands that will be opened by some Michigan bands.

Hours are:

Thursday July 28th - 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday July 29th - 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday July 30th - 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday July 31st - 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday will feature a cookoff between local news, radio, and media personalities to raise money for local charities.

For tickets, click here.

