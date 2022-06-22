Owner of Bay City building planning to create art district

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The owner of a historic building in Bay City is hoping to inspire his community through art.

When Avram Golden bought the Old Hammond Seed Company building near the intersection of First Street and Jefferson Street, he planned to expand his printing business into it.

He quickly realized that the 44,000 square foot building was more space than he needed.

Golden put his artistic mind to work.

“The opportunity to create an art, bigger art presence in Bay City, an art district, utilizing projections in sculpture was quickly realized and I’m trying to bring everybody to the table. There have been bringing everybody to the table to hopefully make that happen,” Golden said.

For the past three years, Golden has been working on bringing the “Jefferson Project” to life.

Turning the 102-year-old building and the open land next to it into an art district for the community.

Bringing art studios, a sculpture garden, a makerspace, and more to make Bay City a cultural and industrial hub for the area.

“When you have this art technology, manufacturing community-based space, it’s a place where everybody can come together feel comfortable. There’s a commonality, a comfort that I think our brings to a community it’s a melting pot if you will, like an all-inclusive space,” Golden said.

Golden is also hoping to include an outdoor installation by projecting artwork on the back of the county courthouse and installing sculptures on the lawn.

He hopes that bringing an art district to the old building it will inspire creativity.

“We’re looking for a space that inspires the community I mean, through the pandemic and all these things we’ve experienced. Art and placemaking are those things that anybody can enjoy,” Golden said.

Golden estimates the project will take 10 years to complete but believe with the help of partnerships with local governments, community groups, and schools that time could be cut in half.

