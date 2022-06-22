Saginaw Twp. schools raising bus driver wages
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Since the pandemic began, several mid-Michigan school districts have had problems finding bus drivers to get their students to class.
One local district is raising wages with hopes to bring in more drivers.
Saginaw Township Community Schools is now offering $18 an hour, plus benefits after 30 days to become one of the bus drivers for district routes.
STCS will also provide training for any applicants.
If interested in applying click here: https://www.applitrack.com/gcaps/onlineapp/jobpostings/view.asp?internaltransferform.Url=&choosedistrict=true&applitrackclient=1476&category=Transportation
