Sunny & hot Wednesday, but less humid

Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 Forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another day with hot temperatures and more sunshine, although humidity levels will be more comfortable.

We continue with the dry stretch and above average temperatures into the weekend.

We only have one decent rain chance over the weekend during the next 7 days.

Today & Tonight (Wednesday)

We’re expecting another hot day across the region as we have officially entered the season of summer!

Mostly sunny skies will be likely for many going throughout the daytime hours. No precipitation is expected for today.

Highs will reach back into the 80s near 90. Dew points behind a weak cold front will be dropping into the 50s near 60. This will help decrease humidity values and make it feel more comfortable. Winds behind the front will be from the NW around 5-15 mph.

Mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will be cooler in the 50s. May be able to give your A/C a break tonight. Winds from the north stay around 5-15 mph.

Late Week

The quiet weather pattern continues with more sunshine for Thursday and Friday. No precipitation is expected for either day at this point in time.

Behind a weak cold front from Wednesday, highs Thursday will be held back a few degrees in the low 80s. However, we warm back up near 90 Friday.

Weekend Outlook

We still have plenty of heat to go around for the weekend, especially on Saturday with temperatures still expected to reach into the low 90s.

There will be another system to keep an eye on later Saturday into Sunday that could produce a few showers along a passing cold front. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Despite this rain chance, the rest of the weekend outside of this timeframe is trending dry.

Behind a cold front, highs Sunday will be held back a bit, but still staying very warm near 80.

