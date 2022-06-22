Genesee Co. Sheriff announces GHOST arrests, activity abroad

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced additional G.H.O.S.T. arrests in a joint human trafficking operation.

During a live press conference by the Genesee County Sheriffs Office, Swanson described the efforts of the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) in Genesee County and abroad. Swanson introduced Lt. Rudy Lopez, who described his experiences working with an organization in Las Vegas. Within the first hour of operation in Las Vegas 10 arrests were made, according to Lopez.

Lopez describes seeing a female victim from Clio. Officers had been investigating the girl in Genesee County before she migrated to Las Vegas, said Swanson.

In Kansas City another un-named lieutenant from Genesee County conducted an operation lasting two days, during that time 9 arrests were made said Swanson.

Swanson goes on to say representatives from the National Sheriffs Association visited the Sheriffs Office to learn about its methods for combating child sex trafficking.

The Sheriffs Office urges people to learn to recognize different types of grooming and methods of internet safety.

