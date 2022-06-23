Heating back up Friday and through the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today has been absolutely gorgeous! We’ve been under sun all day long, with temperatures near our late June norms, and humidity levels remain low. This is just about perfect!

As we head into the end of the workweek and start of the weekend, temperatures are expected to heat right back up, so be sure to take advantage of the cooler weather while we have it. Although the nice weather has worked well for outdoor plans, we could use some rain soon, but if you’re hoping for some, try not to get your hopes up with any of our chances on the 7-Day Forecast.

This Evening & Overnight

If you have plans outdoors tonight, such as the St. Stans Festival in Bay City or Party on McCarty, you have absolutely no worries. Temperatures in the 70s and 80s will remain there through sunset, which is around 9:20 PM. After that, expect a steady fall into the 50s for overnight lows.

Winds overnight should be light & variable.

Friday

Skies should remain mostly sunny through the day on Friday, although occasionally partly cloudy conditions could be found in some of our northernmost areas north of Saginaw Bay, closer to a disturbance passing to our north.

Highs will jump back into the upper 80s to near 90 on Friday. (WNEM)

With a west southwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour, with that abundant sunshine, highs should jump into the middle 80s to low 90s on Friday afternoon. Humidity levels should remain tolerable, though it will still be hot of course.

Rain isn’t likely, however, there appears to be a small chance of something popping up in the afternoon near some of our lakeshore areas, north of the Saginaw Bay, where a lake-breeze shower or storm could occur. Severe weather would not be expected if this occurs, which again, isn’t a high chance.

Temperatures will be warmer than Thursday night, but will still fall into the 60s Friday night under mostly clear skies.

Saturday & Sunday

Dry weather continues during the daylight hours Saturday, but skies will gradually cloud up into the evening hours as a cold front starts approaching from the west. Ahead of any rain, we should see temperatures warm up well into the 80s and low 90s once again.

We stay on the hot side of things on Saturday with highs once again near 90. (WNEM)

Winds on Saturday will be southerly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Although a shower can’t be ruled out in the evening, most areas should hold off until the overnight. Even then, there’s a chance the coverage could be scattered, so try not to get your hopes up too high if you’re hoping for rain.

Scattered showers are possible late Saturday night into Sunday. (WNEM)

These showers will continue to be possible on Sunday morning as the cold front moves off to the east, with things expected to dry out in the late morning and afternoon from west to east. Skies should at least partially clear as well behind the front.

High temperatures will be a bit cooler on Sunday compared to Saturday. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be a bit tricky on Sunday, dependent on the timing of any showers, but generally expect another day in the 80s before things cool down into the beginning of the next workweek. Rainfall amounts look meager, likely less than 0.25″, and many may be less than 0.10″, if any measurable rain falls at all.

