More sun with less humidity Thursday

Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 Forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another nice day ahead with some more sunshine! That does look to come with less humidity too.

We will have another brief return of some more heat going into the weekend. This will also come with a rain chance over the weekend too.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Thursday)

Another nice day is ahead with more sunshine, temperatures not as hot with less humidity. No rain is expected for today.

Temperatures not as hot, only reaching the low 80s later this afternoon. 70s will be likely closer to the shoreline.

Dew points stay comfortable in the 50s. A light north breeze around 5-10 mph.

Mostly clear this evening and tonight. Any outdoor plans will be good to go weather wise! Lows drop back in the 50s.

Friday

Another dry day is looking likely with more sunshine. The only difference will be a chance in wind direction from the south. This will overall allow temperatures to warm a bit more into the afternoon.

Highs Friday will reach back into the upper 80s near 90. Humidity values will also increase as dew points approach 60. Nothing overbearing, but enough to notice it if spending some time outdoors.

Weekend Outlook

We still have plenty of heat to go around for the weekend, especially on Saturday with temperatures still expected to reach into the low 90s.

There will be another system to keep an eye on later Saturday into Sunday that could produce a few showers along a passing cold front. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Despite this rain chance, the rest of the weekend outside of this timeframe is trending dry. This rain will surely be needed as we’ll add around 0.1″ to our rainfall deficit per day through the rest of the workweek.

Behind a cold front, highs Sunday will be held back a bit, but still staying warm near 80.

For a look at next week, here’s the 7 Day Forecast!

