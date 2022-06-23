Saginaw cracks down on fireworks this summer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The booms and flashes of fireworks are expected to be on display as we approach the fourth of July holiday, but one mid-Michigan city will be cracking down on residents launching off fireworks at Illegal times.

Following the city of Saginaw’s Fourth of July, the Saginaw Police and Fire Departments are teaming up to fine individuals not following fireworks laws.

“It gets frustrating and annoying you know I do have pets and it gets them going,” said Wesley Banning, Saginaw resident.

When Banning heads to bed at night instead of hearing the peaceful sounds of a quiet city street he greets the sandman with a chorus of fireworks explosions that frighten and excite his pets.

“The issue though, is people been shooting off the fireworks after 11:45 p.m. into the wee hours of the morning so it’s been two, three o’clock in the morning,” said Derron Suchodolski, City of Saginaw Fire Department fire marshal.

In the City of Saginaw, residents are only allowed to set off fireworks from June 29 to July 4 between the hours of 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m., but some residents have been ignoring the law or are not aware of it. Which is causing what officials are saying is a quality of life issue.

So to combat the problem, Saginaw Fire Department along with the city police and code enforcement will be patrolling the city and citing anyone setting off fireworks outside of designated times.

“We’ve got people that are trying to sleep, trying to get up for work. We have elderly with dogs and things like that that are complaining constantly,” Suchodolski said.

“I’m all for everyone having a good time, but let’s keep it at the time when they’re supposed to be,” Banning said.

Anyone found setting off fireworks outside of authorized hours could be fined up to one thousand dollars.

The city ordinance also prohibits residents from setting off fireworks on public roadways, on the sidewalk or on school and public property like city garages. Fire officials say if you are going to set off fireworks, make sure you have a water source or fire extinguisher nearby.

“We get fireworks that are shot off, people leave them or they take them right away and they’re hot and they throw them in the garbage and it creates nuisance fires for us all night long,” Suchodolski said. “What goes up must come down and the hot embers are coming down and it’s susceptible starting fires.”

According to the US consumer product safety commission in 2020 more that 15,000 people were treated for fireworks related injuries and at least 18 people died.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.