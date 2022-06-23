Saginaw to resume water service shut offs on July 18

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw is reminding residents water service shut offs for utility accounts will resume starting on July 18.

The city said any accounts without recent payment activity or approved payment arrangement could have their service shut off.

Customers behind on their payments can contact a Fiscal Services worker to make payment arrangements or seek help with payments.

Before July 18, the Fiscal Services staff will try to contact all customers in danger of receiving shut offs.

“We want to make sure our citizens are aware of the July 18 date for water shutoffs and give them time to make payment arrangements or apply for the available financial assistance,” said city manager Tim Morales.

Residents will past due balances will be given a red card notice telling them to contact water billing customer service at 989-759-1450 to pay their balance or make payment arrangements.

“We know some customers continue to struggle financially, so financial assistance

programs and payment plans are available to help our customers get back on track. We

encourage customers to contact us as soon as possible to discuss these options,” said finance director Lori Brown.

Residents looking for more information can call 989-759-1450.

