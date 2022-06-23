Trial date for accused Oxford school shooter set for January

PONTIAC, Mich. (WNEM) – The trial for the teenager accused of killing four classmates and injuring several others in the Oxford High School shooting has been set for January.

Ethan Crumbley appeared in court Thursday morning for a pre-trial hearing. During the hearing, all parties agreed to move the date of his trial from September to Jan. 17, 2023 to allow both parties time to go over the discovery in the case.

The judge also ordered Crumbley to remain in the Oakland County Jail.

In addition, another pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 21.

Crumbley faces 24 charges including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

He is accused of bringing a gun to Oxford High School last November and using it to kill four students and injure seven other people.

