DNR: Hot, dry weather sends fire risk to extreme levels

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is warning residents that the wildfire danger forecast is reaching extremes in the northern part of the state.

“First and foremost, check to make sure that weather conditions are favorable before attempting to burn yard debris,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “Debris burning that escapes is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan.”

Rogers said while the landscape is green and lush, vegetation is drying out across the Lower Peninsula.

Wildfire danger goes up when weather is hot and dry and increases when it is windy.

If you are going to burn yard debris, the DNR asks that residents go to this link to see if weather conditions allow for burning.

If you’re building a campfire or bonfire, experts recommend keeping it contained in a pit or ring.

Some other safety tips include:

Never leave any fire unattended.

Keep a hose or other water source nearby.

Prevent sparks. Keep trailer chains from dragging and don’t park hot equipment on dry grass.

Do not shoot fireworks into the woods or into dry grass or shrubs.

Get more fire safety tips at Michigan.gov/FireManagement

It’s illegal to burn plastic, hazardous materials, foam or other household trash. This can release dangerous chemicals into the air.

Use a burn barrel with a screen on top to burn paper, leaves and natural materials.

In 2022, DNR said that wildland firefighters have fought more than 160 fires across 3,000 acres.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.