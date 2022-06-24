Former Saginaw resident found dead in early June, 26-year-old charged for murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - Grand Rapids police discovered the body of 69-year-old Richard John Jekel on June 6, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A 26-year-old has been charged with open murder and felony firearm.

Police were surveilling the accused as part of a stalking complaint filed by a woman granted a personal protection order against the 26-year-old.

The accused was driving a station wagon and became aware of the officers following them. They eventually left the vehicle and fled into a nearby park, according to the Prosecutors office, and into a public restroom.

When officers apprehended the accused, they discovered a Ruger .380 in the toilet of the public restroom.

When they returned to the station wagon, the deceased body of Jekel was found in the back seat of the station wagon, the Prosecutors office said. The vehicle was owned by Jekel.

Upon initial arrest the accused was charged with aggravated stalking and a number of weapons charges, and jailed on $10,000 bond.

