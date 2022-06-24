Hot start to the weekend, next rain chance late Saturday & Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The heat rolls on around Mid-Michigan after getting a break on Thursday.

Temperatures on our Friday have jumped well into the 80s away from the lakeshore and a few places have touched 90 once again. Plenty of sun has come along with the heat, but thankfully, our humidity levels have remained low.

As we head into the weekend, plan for more heat, especially on the front end of the weekend, with our next rain chance coming into the area late Saturday night and Sunday. For those hoping for rain, keep your expectations low as some areas may not see rain with this system.

This Evening & Overnight

Outdoor plans this evening should be in great shape, as long as you can tolerate the heat. With low humidity and clear skies expected through the night, temperatures should fall reasonably fast into the 70s after sunset, right around 9:21 PM. Until then, mostly 80s can be expected.

A beautiful, but warm evening is expected. (WNEM)

Overnight lows will eventually land in the 60s, with a light and variable wind.

Saturday

Skies should start with sunshine on Saturday, with a gradual increasing cloud trend into the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front approaches the area from the west.

High temperatures are expected to be near 90 again on Saturday. (WNEM)

A southerly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting to 20 miles per hour, will work in conjunction with that sun to bring our highs into the upper 80s and low 90s once again. Dew points should mostly stay in the 50s, which should keep heat index values in check.

Rain should hold off for most until after midnight thanks to plenty of dry air remaining over the area from our beautiful stretch the last few days, but a stray shower isn’t completely off the table on a here and there basis.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to be scattered late Saturday night and Sunday. (WNEM)

Better rain chances will exist overnight, but even then, may only bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. As mentioned above, there’s a chance some areas will miss out on rain entirely. No severe weather is expected.

Overnight lows will remain mild in the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible on Sunday morning, but current expectations suggest rain should end by lunchtime, or shortly after in the early afternoon in the eastern Thumb. Severe weather is not expected during this morning round of rain, either.

One thing worth watching on Sunday will be if the front slows down at all. If it does, we may see some renewed scattered rain development later in the afternoon with the heating of the day. Right now, that’s a low chance, but we’ll keep our eyes on it.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible late Saturday and Sunday, but amounts are not expected to amount to much. (WNEM)

Rainfall amounts won’t add up to much, with totals expected to be under 0.25″, with many areas not even picking up 0.10″ out of this.

Highs will be cooler on Sunday, but should be in the 80s for most. (WNEM)

Assuming the front moves out on schedule, skies should at least partially clear allowing some sun to poke through. Highs will likely push back into the 80s in most areas, though some upper 70s are possible in our coolest locations.

Overnight lows on Sunday night should settle back in the 50s as skies clear into Monday.

