More heat and humidity for Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another day with more sunshine, heat, and a bit more humidity.

Rain chances will be slim today, but we pick up a better chance over the weekend.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start the week before warming up quickly there after.

Today & Tonight (Friday)

Another dry day is looking likely with more sunshine. A slim chance of a shower north of the Bay will hold. We’ll keep that around a 10%. Most of the day is dry.

The only difference will be a chance in wind direction from the south. This will overall allow temperatures to warm a bit more into the afternoon along with increasing dew points and humidity values.

Highs Friday will reach back into the upper 80s near 90. Humidity values will also increase as dew points approach 60. Nothing overbearing, but enough to notice it if spending some time outdoors.

Mostly clear going into the evening and tonight. Another good evening for anything outdoors weather wise! Lows tonight will be warmer in the 60s.

Weekend Outlook

We still have plenty of heat to go around for the weekend, especially on Saturday with temperatures still expected to reach into the low 90s.

We start the day Saturday with more sun. Clouds are expected to increase from the west going into the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the daytime is expected to stay dry.

There will be another system to keep an eye on later Saturday into Sunday that could produce a few showers and/or t-storms along a passing cold front. Despite this rain chance, the rest of the weekend outside of this timeframe is trending dry. This rain will surely be needed as we’ll add around 0.1″ to our rainfall deficit per day through the rest of the workweek.

Behind a cold front, highs Sunday will be held back a bit, but still staying very warm in the 80s. Trend are for most of the region to begin drying out going into the afternoon from any morning showers and/or t-storms.

Next Week

We are still looking at another dry start to the new week. Monday and Tuesday are looking good for some more sunshine at this point.

Monday will have temperatures slightly cooler behind a passing cold front from Sunday in the 70s. Tuesday we’re close to 80 again.

Mid-next week could become a bit more unsettled with a few more showers and t-storm chances returning. We also turn back up the heat with highs reaching well into the 80s near 90.

