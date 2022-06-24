Advertisement

Officials hoping to scale down no contact order for Flint River by Monday

Flint River
Flint River
By James Paxson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint officials announced on Friday they hope to scale down the no contact order for the Flint River by Monday 10 days after an oil-like substance spilled into the water.

The Michigan Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Department determined the source was from the Lockhart Chemical Plant in Flint.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said cleanup efforts will take at least another week.

“We’re still making sure there’s still no down river contaminants and making sure that the pipeline is protected as well so everything is moving as scheduled and is very promising, but we are still committed for literally at least another week,” Swanson said.

Officials also said they believe they are close to finding where the substance came from.

