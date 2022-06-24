Planned Parenthood, Right to Life Michigan react to overturn of Roe V. Wade

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The United States Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, leaving abortion rights up to the states.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan is unhappy with the news that came down Friday.

“My heart is breaking for them. Millions of patients who are living in states that are cutting off abortion access today. And in the days and weeks to come,” said Chief Medical Officer from Planned Parenthood of Michigan Sarah Wallet.

The United States Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark ruling in Roe V. Wade that recognized a women’s right to an abortion.

While the decision did not surprise the group, members said the announcement was still a gut punch.

“This scenario will now be a daily reality for my colleagues and their patients in hostile states across the country. Here in Michigan, we’re still providing care and I’m working with our team of expert doctors, nurses and other health care professionals to ensure we can provide care to as many patients as possible and we will never stop fighting to protect abortion access,” Wallet said.

On the other side of the battle, the ruling by the court is a long-awaited victory.

“We knew with the draft that this was possible, and this is even better. We got to six/three opinions. So, we’re very very excited about this. This is long overdue,” said Genevieve Marnon from Right to Life of Michigan.

Right to Life of Michigan said the decision on abortion laws belongs with the states.

“In 1973, abortion was a state decision it was lost to the states and most states the vast majority of states had protections in place for the unborn child. And then seven unelected justices and black robes decided to foist this abortion regime on all states,” Marnon said.

Although Michigan has a 1931 law that outlaws abortion, the law is facing a legal challenge.

