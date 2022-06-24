Prosecutor: Jury convicts Detroit man of CSC at Genesee Co. campground

GENESSE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A jury has convicted a Detroit man in a sexual assault that happened in 2017 at a Davison-area campground, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Reno Kenyatte Johnson, 44, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct on Thursday. Investigators say the assault occurred in a cabin at the Outdoor Adventures Lakeshore Resort in Richfield Township on June 19, 2017.

Johnson and his wife were with relatives at the campground who brought their teenage daughter and a friend of hers.

Her friend was sleeping on a sofa in cabin when Johnson assaulted her in the middle of the night, according to testimony.

Investigators say a noise may have startled him during the assault, allowing the victim to escape and report what happened to her friend’s parents.

The family then took the victim to the Richfield Township Police Department.

Police had the victim examined at Hurley Medical Center. DNA evidence proved Johnson was involved to the allegations made by the victim, according to Leyton.

“We never gave up on this case despite some obstacles along the way including the passage of time and the Covid pandemic and other factors,” Leyton said. “I want to commend the family for taking the appropriate steps in immediately reporting this case to the police, and the Richfield Township police for their outstanding efforts investigating this incident along with the work of my staff including Assistant Prosecutor Sam Fleet and my victim advocates for seeing this case through.”

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.