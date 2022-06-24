Advertisement

St. Helen man arrested, facing charges for possession, drug charges

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police say an investigation by the Strike Team Investigative Narcotic Group lead to the arrest of a 60-year-old St. Helen man.

The suspect is charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes, using a computer to commit a crime, possession with intent to deliver, and other felonies.

On June 22, David Lewis Prough was arrested after trying to solicit a minor online in exchange for narcotics.

STING is a task force of state and local officers. The group was assisted by the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office and the Richfield Township Police Department.

