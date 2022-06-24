St. Stan’s Polish Festival returns

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The first night of the St. Stan’s Polish Festival in Bay City.

The nonprofit that runs the festival said this year’s event means a little more after the St. Stan’s Field press box was vandalized, causing thousands of dollars of damage.

“It’s family friendly, our children our here with us, the weather is usually beautiful, a lot of rides for the kids, they enjoy that, and mom and dad can enjoy the beer tent,” said Bay City resident Matthew Sawicki.

They are back in full force this year after the athletic club bounced back from a late April vandalism hit.

“It was heartbreaking, knowing that someone would come in here and do that sort of vandalism, just to spite things. Nothing was stolen, it was just pure destruction,” said President of the St. Stan’s Athletic Club, Brian Phillips.

Vandals smashed lights, windows, and any piece of equipment not screwed down.

The total cost of the damage is running up to $25,000.

Phillips said that is just one of the hits St. Stan’s has faced in recent history.

“With 2020 being canceled, last year we had four days of rain, the vandalism we had to pay for, we had to pay money back, and our big fundraiser is this festival. Without it, obviously, our check books run low,” Phillips said.

Check books that the nonprofit uses to give back to the community.

“We give out scholarships to high school students, we help out youth sports program, underprivileged children in the area that need assistance like sponsorships for sports, we help them out,” Phillips said.

Phillips said they are eager to continue to help. He hopes this year’s festival has the turnout that will allow them to do so.

“We gotta have a good festival so we can recoup some of our losses from the past couple years, and start giving back to the community,” Phillips said.

Community members like Sawicki are glad to support. He has been coming to the festival for more than decades.

“I’m sure they’re going to do very well and I’m proud to be here to support and “I’m sure the community will come through like we always do in Bay City,” Sawicki said.

The festival runs until Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.