State Police investigate assault with intent to murder

FAIRGROVE, Mich. (WNEM) - A minor is in custody and is facing several charges after threatening someone with a knife.

State Police Caro troopers responded to the scene in the 4000 block of Center Street in Fairgrove on Wednesday around 5:00 p.m.

Troopers were told that a 14-year-old was threatening to murder another person in the home with a knife after an argument. Investigators say that an assault occurred, but no life-threatening injuries were reported.

The suspect is charged with three counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, Carry with unlawful intent, three counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and three counts of Domestic Violence.

The minor is currently in custody at a juvenile facility awaiting court proceedings. State Police say they were arraigned on Thursday with a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.