Sterling Heights lottery club wins $1 million prize

Sterling Heights, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sterling Heights lottery club got the surprise of a lifetime when they found out a forgotten Powerball ticket was worth $1 million.

The TAJ Funds Lottery Club matched the five white balls, 16-25-27-49-55, in the Feb. 14 Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Meijer store on Van Dyke Avenue.

“We have played the Lottery together for several years and have always said that if we win big, we will split the prize,” said the club’s representative, John Kurz. “We both purchase tickets and then check them whenever we get together for lunch.” “I purchased a Powerball ticket and put it in my purse to check it the next time we got together,” said club member, Tammi Lenhausen. “When we realized we had won $1 million, we didn’t believe it at first. We checked the unclaimed prizes page on the Lottery website, and that’s when we knew we had really won. It was unreal!”

Kurz, 54, and Lenhausen, 55, visited Lottery headquarters to claim their prize. With their winnings, each plan to save for retirement and help family.

