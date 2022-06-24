Tips for fireworks safety for this 4th of July

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Fireworks are fun part of any celebration, but many local organizations urge firework safety ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

One such organization is Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, reminding individuals of firework safety precautions and what to do if an injury occurs.

“It’s important to be proactive about fireworks safety. We see the most burn injuries during the summer months when fireworks are being used for holidays like the 4th of July,” said Steve McLean, MD, medical director of emergency medicine at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital. “Using common sense and taking safety precautions can help prevent tragedy on what should be a fun day for the entire family.”

Following these simple steps, according to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, can keep families safe this 4th of July:

· Point fireworks away from yourself and occupied areas, even when they aren’t lit.

· Do not let young children use sparklers and closely monitor older children’s use, sparklers can burn up to 2,000 degrees.

· Keep a water source close by in case of fire and accidents.

· Only use legal fireworks approved for consumer use.

· Save the stress, enjoy a public commercial firework show if possible

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital reminds individuals that the emergency room is the safest place to receive care for serious firework-related injuries and burns. In the case of an emergency call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

