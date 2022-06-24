Advertisement

Tuscola County Sheriff’s deputy saves life of choking woman

Tuscola County Sheriff's Office cruiser
Tuscola County Sheriff's Office cruiser(WNEM)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies was in the right place at the right time after he saved a woman who was choking.

In a Facebook post, the office said that William Webster was attending a class at Delta College, and the group went to a nearby restaurant to eat.

While in the restaurant, Webster overhead another diner asking if anyone knew the Heimlich maneuver, which was when he saw a woman gasping for air and grabbing at her throat.

The sheriff’s office said the woman had a piece of food lodged in her throat.

Webster performed the maneuver and was able to help the woman breathe again.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

file photo
DNR: Hot, dry weather sends fire risk to extreme levels
Here are the top stories we are following Friday afternoon, June 24.
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, June 24
Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 Forecast.
First Warn 5: Friday afternoon, June 24
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion