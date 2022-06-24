Tuscola County Sheriff’s deputy saves life of choking woman

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies was in the right place at the right time after he saved a woman who was choking.

In a Facebook post, the office said that William Webster was attending a class at Delta College, and the group went to a nearby restaurant to eat.

While in the restaurant, Webster overhead another diner asking if anyone knew the Heimlich maneuver, which was when he saw a woman gasping for air and grabbing at her throat.

The sheriff’s office said the woman had a piece of food lodged in her throat.

Webster performed the maneuver and was able to help the woman breathe again.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.