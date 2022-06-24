WATCH LIVE: Legislators weigh in on supreme court ruling overturning Roe v Wade

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Supreme Court announced Friday it’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. The ruling comes a month after a leak of the draft opinion that suggested the court would take action.

Current Michigan law criminalizes abortion without exceptions for rape or incest. In 1973 when Roe v. Wade was passed, it rendered the 1931 ban unconstitutional and abortion became legal.

On May 17, a Michigan judge granted a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood against the 1931 law. The injunction temporarily blocks the ban.

After the ruling, lawmakers around the mitten are chiming in on about the decision.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued this statement:

“Today is a sad day for America as an unelected group of conservative judges act squarely against the will of the people and medical expertise. We can all sense the despair that tens of millions of Americans—our neighbors, family members and friends—are feeling right now. However we personally feel about abortion, health—not politics—should drive important medical decisions.

“With today’s decision, Michigan’s antiquated 1931 law banning abortion without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalizing doctors and nurses who provide reproductive care takes effect. For now, a Michigan court has put a temporary hold on the law, but that decision is not final and has already been challenged. The 1931 law would punish women and strip away their right to make decisions about their own bodies. I am deeply disappointed that Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders have been in court defending this draconian ban, to the detriment of women and families. Some legislators have gone a step further, proposing a 10-year prison sentence for abortion providers and a 20-year sentence for anyone manufacturing, selling or distributing birth control medication.

“I want every Michigander to know that I am more determined than ever to protect access to safe, legal abortion. Now is the time to use every tool in our toolbox to protect women and reproductive health care. That is why I filed a lawsuit in April and used my executive authority to urge the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately resolve whether Michigan’s state constitution protects the right to abortion. We need to clarify that under Michigan law, access to abortion is not only legal, but constitutionally protected. In addition, my recent executive directive instructs all state departments and agencies not to cooperate with authorities from other states who want to prosecute women seeking legal abortion care and instructs departments to increase protections for reproductive healthcare.

“I will fight like hell to protect every Michiganders’ right to make decisions about their own body with the advice of a medical professional they trust. I will not give in or give up for my kids, your kids, and the future of our great state.”

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist released this statement on the ruling:

“Today is a tragic day for Americans and Michiganders. Against medical expertise and the overwhelming majority of Americans who support this constitutional right, a group of conservative judges we did not elect have stripped access to reproductive healthcare from tens of millions of Americans. We can all sense the hopelessness and despair that our neighbors, family, and friends are feeling right now.

“Governor Gretchen Whitmer and I are more determined than ever to protect access to safe, legal abortion. However we personally feel about abortion, health, not politics, should drive major medical decisions. Governor Whitmer and I are committed to ensuring this constitutional right is protected here in Michigan. We will strive to build a state where everyone’s reproductive rights are respected and affirmed. We will never stop fighting for our kids, your kids, and our state’s future.”

Senator Gary Peters released this statement:

“For nearly 50 years, women and families have been able to count on safe and legal abortion as a vital and fundamental health care right in this country. And today – the Supreme Court is taking that right away.

“This decision will have immediate, catastrophic consequences for women and families. Women who are victims of rape or incest will not be able to seek an abortion in many parts of the country. Women who have health complications during their pregnancies may not be able to receive emergency care that could save their lives.

“When I shared my family’s story on abortion, I remember the strong outpouring of support I received from women – and men – who had similar experiences as my own: people who so dearly wanted a child – but suffered medical complications – and needed an abortion to save the life of the mother. The mental anguish you go through during such a vulnerable time is unimaginable, and stays with you. My heart breaks for them and everyone going through these tragic, real-life experiences that happen each and every day.

“Today, the Supreme Court has opened the door wide open for politics to interfere in private health care decisions between women and families and their doctors – and worse yet, may open the door to making abortion outright illegal without exceptions for rape, incest or life of the woman. I am gravely worried about the precedent this ruling sets.

“I will always stand up to prevent these cruel attacks.”

Michigan’s State Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian also released a statement:

“Decisions about whether to end or continue a pregnancy should be made by a woman with the counsel of her family, her faith and her doctor – not politics. As a physician, I know that the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn nearly half a century of precedent protecting safe, legal abortion violates the trusted relationship between a patient and their doctor. This ruling completely supersedes and overrides a woman’s ability to dictate her health care in consultation with her physician. And it clears a path for draconian laws like Michigan’s 1931 criminal abortion ban to take full effect.

I am concerned about how this decision will negatively impact health outcomes for women and children, particularly women and children of color as they have greater disparities in health outcomes in general. A woman may choose to have an abortion for a wide variety of reasons – none of them are anyone’s business but hers. If women and doctors are under threat of prosecution and jail time due to Michigan’s abortion ban, women will have a more difficult time accessing critical health care. And with abortion not legally available, women are more likely to undergo unregulated procedures that can jeopardize their future reproductive health and in some cases be life threatening.

SCOTUS’s ruling and Michigan’s abortion ban will not only punish women seeking abortion care, but it will also punish and criminalize health care providers who have dedicated their lives to providing the best care for their patients. It casts a dark shadow over the medical community – and doctors will now be forced to choose whether to honor our oath to our patients, to our communities and to our profession, or uphold a law that is unjust and discriminatory and does not reflect the wishes of the majority of Michigan residents.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office released this statement:

“The overturning of Roe is not just the loss of a right; it is the erosion of our status as equal citizens under the law. As a nation, we trust in our highest court to hold sacred their duty, free from political whim. Today’s decision sets a dangerous precedent in reversing 50 years’ of settled law; creating extraordinary upheaval in the American legal system; and putting at risk other individual rights that generations of Americans fought to secure and preserve.

“Now we must do what our courts have failed to do: we must act to ensure that women are not permanently relegated to second-class citizens in this country. I will continue to fight for a women’s right to choose with the full weight of my office. Michigan residents must continue to fight for reproductive rights at the ballot box in November.”

Senator Stabenow released the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“In 1973, Roe v. Wade gave American women the fundamental freedom to make our own reproductive health care decisions. Now, 50 years later, the Supreme Court has ripped away this basic right.

“The fundamental question is ‘who gets to make health care decisions for a woman?’ The woman herself, based on her own faith, with her family and her doctor, or a bunch of judges and politicians?

“This Supreme Court decision will literally put women’s lives at risk. Twenty-six states are poised to move quickly to ban abortion—including 13 states with laws that can go into effect right now.

“It is hard to look past the anger that I and so many women across the country feel right now. From the President to the Congress to our local State Legislatures, elections matter now more than ever.”

Congressman Dan Kildee issued the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade:

“Health care decisions should be made between a woman and her doctor—not politicians or judges. For nearly fifty years, our nation’s laws have protected a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body and future. But now, Republican-appointed justices have taken away those fundamental rights for tens of millions of Americans.

“Overturning Roe v. Wade will go down as one of the most reprehensible Supreme Court decisions in our country’s history. This extreme decision, which rejects a half century of precedent, lays the groundwork for our nation’s highest court to potentially roll back the clock on other individual rights like access to birth control and same-sex marriage. While I am extremely disappointed by today’s decision, I will not stop fighting to protect a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions. In Congress, I voted for legislation to protect the constitutional right to an abortion. And in Michigan, I will continue working to prevent a 1931 state law making abortion illegal, even in the cases of rape and incest, from coming into effect.”

U.S. Representative Brenda L. Lawrence released this statement after the decision:

“Today is a dark day for America. Never in my life did I think I would see Roe v. Wade being struck down. This misguided and dangerous Supreme Court decision, overturning nearly 50 years of precedent, will harm women and families in Michigan and across the country,” said Rep. Lawrence. “Abortion care is a human right. But with this life-threatening decision, several states are set to enact deadly abortion bans. Let me say this loud and clear: abortion bans don’t ban abortions; they just ban safe abortions. Today, our country is moving backwards, reproductive rights are being undermined, and women’s rights are being rolled back significantly. Now more than ever, the Senate needs to act and vote on the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act so that women can make the best healthcare decisions for themselves and their families. We have to get this done.”

Congressman John Moolenaar also released a statement, saying that the ruling will save millions of lives.

“This is one of the most wonderful days in the history of our country and today’s ruling will save millions of lives,” said Congressman John Moolenaar. “The Supreme Court’s decision upholds the right to life for the most vulnerable people in our society, and each of their lives is a special gift. I have always believed that future generations will look back on permissive abortion as a moral stain on our country’s history and today’s decision will begin healing the errors of the past. Now, the American people and their elected representatives at all levels of government will have the opportunity to make new laws on this critical issue with the benefit of scientific research that has shown us that precious unborn children have a heartbeat at six weeks and major organs after 15 weeks. I have a 100 percent pro-life voting record and I will continue to fight for the right to life as debates on this issue continue in Congress. There is still important work ahead including increasing support for adoption and pregnancy resource centers that help parents in need. These outstanding organizations across Michigan do important work and I know families are thankful for all they do.”

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint) issued the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade:

“Tomorrow, we will wake up in an America that is less free than it was yesterday. The women of this nation will no longer have the guaranteed right to chart their own paths or make deeply personal and private medical decisions without government intrusion. Regardless of whether abortion is an option you would choose for yourself, one thing I know for sure is that it’s not the government’s place to decide it for you.

“But that is our new reality, at least for the people of Michigan. It’s horrifying and embarrassing that Michigan is among the states with automatic abortion bans in the absence of protections provided by Roe v. Wade. We must immediately act to restore reproductive freedom in our state by overturning the outdated 1931 ban that criminalizes abortion.

“We cannot forget that this national nightmare is a direct result of one election. The ripple effect of what we do at the ballot box reaches far and wide and affects the lives of every American for decades. That means our fight continues, and we will not stop until reproductive freedom is promised to every American again.”

