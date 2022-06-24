Whitmer files motion to protect abortion rights

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced that she has filed a motion with the Michigan Supreme Court to consider a lawsuit she previously filed.

The lawsuit would decide if the state’s constitution protects the right to abortion.

“The urgency of the moment is clear—the Michigan court must act now,” said Whitmer. “With today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision, Michigan’s extreme 1931 law banning abortion without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalizing doctors and nurses who provide reproductive care is poised to take effect. If the 1931 law goes into effect, it will punish women and strip away their right to make decisions about their own bodies. That is why I filed a lawsuit in April and used my executive authority to urge the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately resolve whether Michigan’s state constitution protects the right to abortion. I will fight like hell to protect the rights of Michigan women.”

The motion can be viewed here.

