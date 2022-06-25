Animal control looking for answers after two dogs found abandoned

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking for help after two puppies were found severely emaciated and abandoned.

Investigators said both dogs were found on Pierce Road by SVSU and were not wearing collars or were microchipped.

The rescue said the female is so weak that she can barely stand up on her own.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 989-797-4500 or email scacc@saginawcounty.com.

