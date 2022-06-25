Advertisement

MI group working to put abortion rights on November ballot

While bans on abortion immediately went into effect upon the decision in some states, with more...
While bans on abortion immediately went into effect upon the decision in some states, with more prohibitions coming soon in others, South Carolina’s General Assembly is expected to return to Columbia in the coming months for a special session to change state law.(Mary Green)
By James Paxson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The future of abortion rights remains unclear in Michigan.

The state has a 1931 law criminalizing the procedure, but that law is on hold because Planned Parenthood received a restraining order preventing its enforcement.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pressing the state Supreme Court to strike down the law.

Groups are working to put abortion rights on the November ballot.

In the next week, “Red, Wine and Blue,” “Fems for Dems” and others are trying to gather the last of more than 425,000 signatures.

The ballot initiative “Reproductive Freedom for All” aims to not only put abortion rights in the state constitution, but also the right to access birth control and fertility treatments.

“To not have the assistance of medicine to get, when we know how we can do that and how we can help women and families to be able to conceive babies, that part just is horrible. And then also, too, when you think about birth control, it really should be your choice and your family’s choice when it’s time to grow your family,” said Kelly Dillaha, Michigan Program Director for Red Wine & Blue.

If you’d like to sign the petition, you must do it in person.

To find some locations, look here.

