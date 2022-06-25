Hot Saturday with a rain chance late-evening/overnight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our weather has been pleasant for most of this past workweek. If you’ve had any outdoor plans, graduation parties, or have been looking to get out to the beach, it has been nice! For our farmers and gardeners, any rain will surely be welcomed. The good news is that there is a chance of rain heading into the overnight, but showers will still be more sparse as they move through. Some may still completely miss any rain.

Today

The day is starting off with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the 60s. Going through the rest of the day, our approaching disturbance will cause cloud coverage to increase. This will start as high-level cloud coverage, so still expect a hazy sun/bright sky through the middle of the afternoon, before coverage thickens up closer to dinner. We could see a shower or two as early as dinner near Mt. Pleasant, Alma, and Clare. However, most of the rain won’t start up until just before sundown (picking up in those same locations again). If you have any evening plans outdoors, keep tabs on our Interactive Radar!

Rainfall will be scattered overnight. The wave will also weaken as it moves through. (WNEM)

Highs today will be hot, but humidity levels fortunately stay at a somewhat lower level. Highs will reach up to around 90 degrees, and dew point values right around 60 degrees will keep the heat index right around the actual air temperature too. The wind will pick up out of the south at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Highs Saturday will be hot, but relatively lower humidity will keep heat index values in-check. (WNEM)

Tonight

As our wave of rain moves through overnight, it is expected to weaken in coverage. Only a few scattered showers are expected to linger into Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay mild tonight too, settling down to the upper 60s. The south wind will slow back down to around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

As mentioned above, a handful of showers are possible heading into Sunday morning, though by the afternoon conditions dry out with sunshine also making a return. When all of the rain adds up, about 0.1″ can be expected at the most. Some towns may miss the rain entirely overnight too.

Although not a lot of rain, at least it's something for the TV5 viewing area! On the other side, some towns may completely miss out on the rain. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday will be cooler than Saturday only reaching up to around 83 degrees. The wind direction turns northwesterly behind the previous night’s system, and some gusts will be able to reach around 25 mph. Sustained winds will reach between 10 and 15 mph.

There are more rain chances scattered in the extended forecast, though they are also smaller chances. Give it a check in the full 7-Day Forecast!

