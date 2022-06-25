Advertisement

Prosecutor: Genesee Co. mother reaches plea deal elementary school THC gummies case

Melinda Gaticia was charged with second-degree child abuse after her 6-year-old child took a...
Melinda Gaticia was charged with second-degree child abuse after her 6-year-old child took a package of THC-laced gummies to school, officials said.(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By James Paxson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - A Clio mother, whose child took THC gummies to Egerton Elementary School sending multiple students to the hospital, will not be charged with a felony, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Melinda Gatica accepted a plea deal after she was facing second degree child abuse charges. She has pleaded down to fourth degree child abuse charges.

Gatica will have to pay for the medical expenses other parents in the school experienced and anything the school system says she has to pay for, according to Leyton.

She will also be placed on probation for a year. Leyton said if she follows all of those terms, the charge will be dismissed and Gatica will not serve jail time.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 9.

Four students were ill and hospitalized at Hurley Hospital after this incident. All four were back in school days after the incident.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

While bans on abortion immediately went into effect upon the decision in some states, with more...
MI group working to put abortion rights on November ballot
Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast.
First Warn 5: Friday evening, June 24
Here are the top stories we are following Friday evening, June 24.
TV5 News Update: Friday evening, June 24
The United States Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, leaving abortion rights up to...
Planned Parenthood, Right to Life Michigan react to overturn of Roe V. Wade