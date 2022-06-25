Prosecutor: Genesee Co. mother reaches plea deal elementary school THC gummies case

CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - A Clio mother, whose child took THC gummies to Egerton Elementary School sending multiple students to the hospital, will not be charged with a felony, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Melinda Gatica accepted a plea deal after she was facing second degree child abuse charges. She has pleaded down to fourth degree child abuse charges.

Gatica will have to pay for the medical expenses other parents in the school experienced and anything the school system says she has to pay for, according to Leyton.

She will also be placed on probation for a year. Leyton said if she follows all of those terms, the charge will be dismissed and Gatica will not serve jail time.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 9.

Four students were ill and hospitalized at Hurley Hospital after this incident. All four were back in school days after the incident.

