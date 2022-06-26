Clearing skies Sunday afternoon, cooler start to the workweek

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A weakening disturbance passing through the Great Lakes late on Saturday and overnight tried to bring a few showers, though many still missed out and stayed completely dry. We definitely are in need of some rain around the area! For those with outdoor plans this Sunday, though, the weather will cooperate and be pleasant heading into the afternoon. We also will be able to give the A/C a break again with temperatures cooling off to start the workweek.

Temperatures are off to a mild start today with values largely right around 70 degrees. The area is dry too, only clouds remain. A couple of regenerated showers are still possible this morning, though most should expect to stay dry the rest of this morning. A cold front will move through this afternoon, the subsidence (sinking air) behind the front will allow skies to clear out, so expect brighter skies this afternoon! This front will cap temperatures today though, highs will only reach up to around 83 degrees. Our western counties (who will see the front first), may only manage the upper 70s this afternoon. Humidity will be low, overall it will feel nice! Today’s wind also sustains from the west at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph behind the cold front.

Sunday will be cooler than Saturday, but these values are right around normal for late-June! (WNEM)

Any outdoor plans you have this evening are in great shape. Temperatures stay comfortable and sunset still comes in around 9:21 PM. Twilight will still last past 10 PM too. Skies stay mostly clear overnight with lows falling back off to around 53. Out northern counties may be able to settle to around 48 or 49 degrees. With a west northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph, it will be a nice night to open the windows and let some fresh air in!

We'll be back to windows-open weather Sunday night! (WNEM)

Monday sees an even cooler day with the colder airmass settling in behind the cold front. That cold air aloft should be able to support stratocumulus clouds in the afternoon, meaning there will be times where cloud coverage will be on the partly to mostly cloudy side. However, the morning and evening will see more sunshine, so the day as a whole will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will also take a larger dive with the cold air aloft. Highs will only reach up to around 74 degrees. If you open your windows Sunday night, you can keep them open Monday too!

Monday will be even cooler than Sunday, but a good windows open day. (WNEM)

As mentioned earlier, we are still in-need of a decent rain around Mid-Michigan. There are two main chances of rain this week: 1) Tuesday night into Wednesday morning; 2) Late Thursday night and on Friday. This is as our jet stream becomes just slightly more active. Particularly with the Tuesday/Wednesday chance, moisture quality might be lacking somewhat. This would mean a lighter rainfall, but it’d be rain nonetheless! Keep tabs on the rain chances this week, and view the full 7-Day Forecast!

