Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Michigan

(Stacker) - The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Jun. 24 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 86.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Michigan using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jun. 23, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Lenawee County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (52,560 fully vaccinated)--- 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (327 total deaths)--- 9.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,603 (26,191 total cases)--- 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#49. Huron County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (16,841 fully vaccinated)--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (146 total deaths)--- 28.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,320 (8,464 total cases)--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#48. Wayne County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (954,984 fully vaccinated)--- 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (8,078 total deaths)--- 25.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,190 (440,654 total cases)--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#47. Montmorency County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (5,102 fully vaccinated)--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (48 total deaths)--- 39.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,179 (1,789 total cases)--- 26.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#46. Oceana County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (14,658 fully vaccinated)--- 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (91 total deaths)--- 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,186 (6,666 total cases)--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#45. Muskegon County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (96,108 fully vaccinated)--- 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (644 total deaths)--- 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,122 (41,867 total cases)--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#44. Otsego County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (13,759 fully vaccinated)--- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (103 total deaths)--- 13.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,299 (5,994 total cases)--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#43. Alpena County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (15,911 fully vaccinated)--- 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (140 total deaths)--- 34.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,845 (5,921 total cases)--- 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#42. Schoolcraft County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (4,558 fully vaccinated)--- 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (16 total deaths)--- 46.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,968 (1,859 total cases)--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#41. Iron County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (6,230 fully vaccinated)--- 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 795 (88 total deaths)--- 116.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,212 (2,790 total cases)--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#40. Iosco County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (14,171 fully vaccinated)--- 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 585 (147 total deaths)--- 59.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,185 (5,072 total cases)--- 22.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#39. Cheboygan County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (14,277 fully vaccinated)--- 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (107 total deaths)--- 14.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,861 (5,020 total cases)--- 23.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#38. Roscommon County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (13,591 fully vaccinated)--- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (118 total deaths)--- 33.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,255 (4,865 total cases)--- 22.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#37. Berrien County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (86,878 fully vaccinated)--- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (574 total deaths)--- 1.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,837 (36,566 total cases)--- 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#36. Macomb County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (498,975 fully vaccinated)--- 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (4,034 total deaths)--- 25.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,643 (250,330 total cases)--- 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#35. Eaton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (63,227 fully vaccinated)--- 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (413 total deaths)--- 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,310 (29,012 total cases)--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#34. Ingham County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (167,921 fully vaccinated)--- 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (781 total deaths)--- 27.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,928 (69,968 total cases)--- 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#33. Bay County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (59,351 fully vaccinated)--- 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 581 (599 total deaths)--- 57.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,641 (28,505 total cases)--- 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#32. Van Buren County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (43,679 fully vaccinated)--- 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (277 total deaths)--- 0.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,718 (17,949 total cases)--- 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#31. Clinton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (45,947 fully vaccinated)--- 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (210 total deaths)--- 28.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,969 (23,058 total cases)--- 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#30. Monroe County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (86,836 fully vaccinated)--- 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (481 total deaths)--- 13.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,318 (41,114 total cases)--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#29. Menominee County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (13,222 fully vaccinated)--- 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (71 total deaths)--- 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,812 (5,880 total cases)--- 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#28. Ottawa County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (169,266 fully vaccinated)--- 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (797 total deaths)--- 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,990 (78,764 total cases)--- 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#27. Alcona County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (6,087 fully vaccinated)--- 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 682 (71 total deaths)--- 85.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,136 (1,783 total cases)--- 34.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#26. Antrim County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (13,643 fully vaccinated)--- 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (69 total deaths)--- 19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,022 (4,670 total cases)--- 22.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#25. Keweenaw County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (1,242 fully vaccinated)--- 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 614 (13 total deaths)--- 66.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,276 (556 total cases)--- 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#24. Midland County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (49,387 fully vaccinated)--- 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (231 total deaths)--- 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,466 (20,345 total cases)--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#23. Presque Isle County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (7,598 fully vaccinated)--- 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (60 total deaths)--- 29.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,368 (2,187 total cases)--- 33.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#22. Manistee County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (14,834 fully vaccinated)--- 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (93 total deaths)--- 3.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,239 (3,988 total cases)--- 37.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#21. Livingston County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (116,029 fully vaccinated)--- 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (462 total deaths)--- 34.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,865 (49,659 total cases)--- 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#20. Mason County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (17,811 fully vaccinated)--- 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (96 total deaths)--- 10.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,424 (7,118 total cases)--- 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#19. Baraga County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (5,066 fully vaccinated)--- 1.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 658 (54 total deaths)--- 78.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,276 (2,157 total cases)--- 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#18. Kent County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (405,828 fully vaccinated)--- 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (1,555 total deaths)--- 35.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,923 (176,875 total cases)--- 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#17. Kalamazoo County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (164,185 fully vaccinated)--- 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (683 total deaths)--- 29.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,119 (63,932 total cases)--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#16. Delta County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (22,242 fully vaccinated)--- 2.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (158 total deaths)--- 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,262 (10,471 total cases)--- 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#15. Alger County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (5,738 fully vaccinated)--- 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (14 total deaths)--- 58.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,818 (1,805 total cases)--- 23.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#14. Benzie County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (11,256 fully vaccinated)--- 4.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (69 total deaths)--- 5.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,584 (3,657 total cases)--- 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#13. Lake County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (7,625 fully vaccinated)--- 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (38 total deaths)--- 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,797 (1,991 total cases)--- 35.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#12. Gogebic County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (9,021 fully vaccinated)--- 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (69 total deaths)--- 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,651 (3,445 total cases)--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#11. Charlevoix County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (16,881 fully vaccinated)--- 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (60 total deaths)--- 37.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,975 (5,222 total cases)--- 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#10. Marquette County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (43,140 fully vaccinated)--- 6.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (136 total deaths)--- 44.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,474 (16,324 total cases)--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#9. Oakland County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (838,501 fully vaccinated)--- 10.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (3,924 total deaths)--- 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,427 (319,760 total cases)--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#8. Dickinson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (16,961 fully vaccinated)--- 10.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (113 total deaths)--- 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,667 (7,740 total cases)--- 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#7. Grand Traverse County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (62,764 fully vaccinated)--- 11.2% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (240 total deaths)--- 29.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,154 (18,761 total cases)--- 22.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#6. Ontonagon County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.9% (3,999 fully vaccinated)--- 15.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 699 (40 total deaths)--- 89.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,462 (1,056 total cases)--- 28.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#5. Chippewa County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.2% (26,233 fully vaccinated)--- 15.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (103 total deaths)--- 25.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,314 (9,081 total cases)--- 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#4. Washtenaw County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.5% (262,994 fully vaccinated)--- 18.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (529 total deaths)--- 60.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,359 (89,543 total cases)--- 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#3. Emmet County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.8% (24,333 fully vaccinated)--- 20.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (91 total deaths)--- 26.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,419 (6,823 total cases)--- 21.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#2. Mackinac County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (8,118 fully vaccinated)--- 24.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (31 total deaths)--- 22.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,474 (2,643 total cases)--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

#1. Leelanau County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.7% (17,991 fully vaccinated)--- 36.5% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (59 total deaths)--- 26.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,848 (3,884 total cases)--- 31.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

