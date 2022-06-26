Expert breaks down what the Roe V. Wade decision means for Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In cities across America, protesters took to the streets to rally against the court overturning Roe V. Wade.

Some experts believe the decision could have a political impact, especially in Michigan.

“In the short run, is turnout, right? Especially in an off-year election. So, this is why both sides are going to talk about this,” said Jason Kosnoski, an Associate Professor at the University of Michigan in Flint. “I tend to think that it will help democrats. I tend to think, especially because, you know, we have Whitmer and Dana Nessel who have staked out very clear positions on this.”

Kosnoski believes the ballot initiative to get reproductive freedoms in the state constitution is mobilizing voters.

“It’s not just rhetoric. There’s an actual piece of legislation that’s going to be out there that voters can actually vote upon. That’s what gets voters to the poll, especially young voters who tend not to vote in off-year elections,” Kosnoski said.

Kosnoski said republicans will use the initiative for the opposite reason.

“There’s a good chance that republicans, you know, will use this issue, you know, in the form of not only fighting this initiative but passing more legislation that will restrict access to abortion and things like that,” Kosnoski said.

Many republican voters are already mobilized, and with Michigan’s new districts, a lot could change.

“If you’re Whitmer, tie yourself to this upcoming initiative. Tie yourself, saying…and they’re already doing this, you know. And a number of legislators are already doing this. They feel especially because of redistricting, there’s an opportunity to make legislative gains,” Kosnoski said.

Kosnoski said a lot of young democrats are frustrated with their national leadership, versus republicans, who are connected with their activists.

This puts republicans in a better position than their counterparts, especially in the long run.

