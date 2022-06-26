Police: 34-year-old man shot, killed in Bay City, suspect on the run

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed a 34-year-old in Bay City Sunday.

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened on Columbus Ave near S. Sheridan Street just after 4 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 34-year-old black male, was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities say it does not appear the victim was from Bay City and it is unclear where he lived at this time.

Two other people who were with the man were not hurt in the incident.

Police say the suspect is described as a light skin black man who fled the scene on foot. A light colored Ford Explorer was also seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Police do not know a motive for the shooting and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Bay City Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at 989-894-0161. Individuals can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), download the P3 mobile app or go to P3Tips.com. Photos and videos can be uploaded on the app or online.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.