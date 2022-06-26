Shower chances tonight into Sunday AM, drier PM

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the return of a few showers going into tonight and part of Sunday.

While this is good news for your lawn and garden, any development will stay light and scattered at best.

We start the new week a touch cooler before another warm up takes hold later into the week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Track the showers using our Interactive Radar!

Tonight ( Saturday)

After a dry start to the weekend with sunshine, more clouds will move in from west going later into the evening and overnight hours.

Along with the clouds with come the chance for a few scattered showers to develop. These showers are expected to be light and not last all night. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, but that chance will also stay slim to none.

Consider yourself lucky if you receive some rain tonight. We definitely need it across the region. If you don’t expect mostly cloudy skies.

Lows tonight will stay very mild ahead of a cold front in the 60s near 70.

Sunday

We still can expect some scattered showers going into Sunday AM. This will all be along a passing cold front that should clear the area going into the afternoon. Still expect some clouds lingering for the morning.

Clearing skies with the return of some sunshine will be more likely by the later afternoon and early evening.

Highs for Sunday will still be warm in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Winds will be breezy behind the cold front from the west around 10-20 mph. Gusts could reach near 25 mph.

Mostly clear skies should carry into the overnight hours. Lows will be cooler in the low 50s.

Next Week

We start the week dry with some more sunshine expected for Monday and most of Tuesday. Highs Monday will be more “comfortable” with less humidity in the 70s; jumping back to the 80s Tuesday.

A few more rain chances will scattered the week; one Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Slight chance Thursday with a greater chance Friday.

We also turn the heat back up late week; peaking on Thursday back near 90!

Get your latest 7 Day Forecast right here!

