Chilly for June tonight, dry most of Tuesday, next rain chance late Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful day around Mid-Michigan, with temperatures providing some relief and a change of pace from some of our hot days recently, as well as some sunshine between the clouds.

We’ve been on a great run the last several weeks with sunshine on most days and tons of opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities and projects. But we’re getting to the point where we really need a good rain, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on any chance that we have over the next few weeks.

This Evening & Overnight

Although the lack of rainfall isn’t ideal, we at least have a nice evening ahead of us. Skies have started to clear out a bit late this afternoon and early evening, and sunshine will become more common than the clouds as we end the day. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s should stick around through sunset (9:21 PM), providing a great night for a walk or just having the windows open.

Expect a chilly night for late June tonight. (WNEM)

Winds should relax into the overnight to a light and variable range, and skies should remain clear. This should bring a big cool down tonight, with most dropping into the 40s and low 50s tonight.

Tuesday

Sunny to mostly sunny skies will start us off on Tuesday and it should continue most of the day. Skies will eventually cloud back up a bit into the late afternoon and early evening, but dry weather should roll on through the early parts of the evening.

Highs are expected to be right around average on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Highs will manage to jump into the upper 70s to low 80s for most tomorrow on the heels of a southwest wind, sustained around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Most of Tuesday should be dry, but showers and storms will become possible late Tuesday night & early Wednesday. (WNEM)

A cold front dropping in from the northwest will bring at least a chance for showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday evening and overnight. The first showers could arrive in our northernmost areas closer to the early evening if they can beat out dry air from the morning.

The motion of the front will be northwest to southeast, so chances will start in our northern zones first, dropping southward through the night.

Rainfall amounts won't completely bust any deficits, but some areas could pick up a few tenths late Tuesday night & early Wednesday. (WNEM)

Right now, this looks like a decent chance to see rain in most locations, but amounts may be hit and miss. Some areas could see less than 0.10″ and others could pick up 0.25″ to 0.50″. The best chance of the higher amounts would likely be in our counties north of the Tri-Cities.

As always, we keep an eye on the forecast and have another look at projections tomorrow morning and again tomorrow evening.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.