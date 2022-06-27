Advertisement

Coast Guard searching for man in Saginaw Bay

This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing in the Saginaw Bay on Sunday, June 26.

The 56-year-old man and another person were in a vessel when the man went into the water and did not resurface, the Coast Guard said, adding the other person jumped into the water as well but was pulled to safety.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Kawkawlin Fire Department assisted with search efforts.

